-
-
Brian Gay rebounds from poor front in first round of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Brian Gay hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Gay finished his round tied for 31st at 2 under; Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Cameron Champ, Cam Davis, and Kevin Tway are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Sung Kang, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley, Nelson Ledesma, and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 8th at 4 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Brian Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 33-foot putt for eagle. This put Brian Gay at 2 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Gay's tee shot went 202 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
Gay got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Gay to even-par for the round.
On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Gay had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Gay to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Gay's 169 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Gay to even for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Gay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.
On the 158-yard par-3 16th, Gay's tee shot went 157 yards to the right rough and his approach went 31 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Gay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Gay to 2 under for the round.
-
-