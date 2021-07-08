-
Bogey-free 4-under 67 by Brandon Hagy in the first round at the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Brandon Hagy hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Hagy finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Brandon Hagy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Brandon Hagy to 1 under for the round.
At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Hagy reached the green in 2 and rolled a 54-foot putt for birdie. This put Hagy at 2 under for the round.
After a 327 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Hagy chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hagy to 3 under for the round.
Hagy hit his drive 368 yards getting on the green in 2, and rolled a birdie on the 561-yard par-5 second. This moved Hagy to 4 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hagy hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Hagy to 4 under for the round.
