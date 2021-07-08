-
Bo Van Pelt shoots Even-par 71 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Bo Van Pelt hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at even for the tournament. Van Pelt finished his day tied for 102nd at even par; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
After a tee shot at the 186-yard par-3 third green, Van Pelt suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Van Pelt at even for the round.
On the 428-yard par-4 eighth, Van Pelt had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Van Pelt to 1 over for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Van Pelt hit his tee shot 315 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Van Pelt to even-par for the round.
