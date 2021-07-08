-
Bo Hoag shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic
-
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
Bo Hoag hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 42nd at 1 under; Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Cameron Champ, and Cam Davis are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Sung Kang, Doc Redman, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley, Andres Romero, Bronson Burgoon, and Kevin Tway are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a 318 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Hoag chipped his second shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
At the 158-yard par-3 16th, Hoag hit a tee shot 164 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Hoag reached the green in 3 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.
After a 348 yard drive on the 561-yard par-5 second, Hoag chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to 4 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Hoag's tee shot went 187 yards to the fringe and his chip went 14 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth, Hoag had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hoag to 2 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Hoag missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Hoag to 1 under for the round.
