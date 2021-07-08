-
Bill Haas shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Bill Haas hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Haas finished his day tied for 129th at 2 over; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
After a 220 yard drive on the 432-yard par-4 11th, Haas chipped his fourth shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Haas to 1 over for the round.
Haas got a bogey on the 424-yard par-4 13th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 2 over for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Haas chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Haas to even-par for the round.
Haas hit his tee at the green on the 186-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 41-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Haas to even for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Haas had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 1 over for the round.
Haas got a bogey on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Haas to 2 over for the round.
