Ben Taylor shoots 1-under 70 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 08, 2021
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Ben Taylor hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 47th at 1 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gellerman, Luke List, Luke Kluver, Cameron Champ, and Kevin Tway are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 first, Taylor's 105 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Taylor had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Taylor hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 5-feet taking a par. This left Taylor to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 10th, Taylor hit his 79 yard approach to 15 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Taylor to 3 under for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Taylor got on in 2 and missed a bogey putt from 5 feet to finish with 3-putt a double bogey. This moved Taylor to 1 under for the round.
After a 329 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Taylor chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Taylor to 2 under for the round.
