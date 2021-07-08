-
Ben Martin putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Ben Martin hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Martin finished his round tied for 32nd at 2 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Kevin Tway, Cameron Champ, Luke List, and Luke Kluver are tied for 4th at 5 under.
At the 186-yard par-3 third, Ben Martin hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ben Martin to 1 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Martin chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 2 under for the round.
After a 302 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Martin chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Martin to 3 under for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Martin had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Martin to 2 under for the round.
