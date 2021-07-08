-
Beau Hossler putts well but delivers a 2-over 73 first round in the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Beau Hossler hit 8 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hossler finished his day tied for 129th at 2 over; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Beau Hossler chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Beau Hossler to 1 under for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Hossler's tee shot went 177 yards to the right rough and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth, Hossler had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.
Hossler missed the green on his first shot on the 226-yard par-3 seventh but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Hossler to even-par for the round.
On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Hossler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hossler to 1 under for the round.
Hossler tee shot went 222 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Hossler to even for the round.
Hossler got a bogey on the 361-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hossler to 1 over for the round.
