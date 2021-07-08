-
Austin Cook shoots 2-over 73 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
July 08, 2021
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Austin Cook hit 6 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Cook finished his round tied for 86th at 2 over; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Camilo Villegas and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Smalley, Cameron Champ, Luke List, and Kevin Tway are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Cook hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Cook to 1 under for the round.
Cook got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cook to even-par for the round.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Cook's tee shot went 151 yards to the right rough and his approach went 49 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Cook hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Cook to 2 over for the round.
At the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Cook got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Cook to 2 over for the round.
