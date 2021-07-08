-
Arjun Atwal finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Arjun Atwal hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Atwal finished his day tied for 102nd at even par; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
After a 310 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Atwal chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Atwal to 1 over for the round.
After a 328 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Atwal chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Atwal to 1 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Atwal reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Atwal to even-par for the round.
