Anirban Lahiri finishes with Even-par 71 in first round of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Anirban Lahiri sinks 15-footer for birdie at John Deere
In the opening round of the 2021 John Deere Classic, Anirban Lahiri sinks a 15-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 2nd hole.
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Anirban Lahiri hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at even-par for the tournament. Lahiri finished his round tied for 57th at even par; Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Cameron Champ, and Kevin Tway are tied for 3rd at 5 under; and Sung Kang, Lucas Glover, Harold Varner III, Sam Ryder, Alex Smalley, Nelson Ledesma, Cam Davis, Bronson Burgoon, and Michael Gellerman are tied for 7th at 4 under.
On the par-4 11th, Lahiri's 149 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
Lahiri tee shot went 211 yards to the primary rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he had a one-putt for bogey, bringing Lahiri to even-par for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Lahiri reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-inch putt for birdie. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 2 under for the round.
After a 342 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 first, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
Lahiri tee shot went 188 yards to the fringe and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lahiri to 1 under for the round.
After a 294 yard drive on the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Lahiri chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Lahiri to even for the round.
