Andrew Putnam hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his round tied for 46th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Camilo Villegas and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Smalley, Cameron Champ, Luke List, and Kevin Tway are tied for 4th at 5 under.

On the par-5 10th, Putnam's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Putnam's his second shot went 8 yards to the right rough and his chip went 10 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 1 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Putnam reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.

On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Putnam had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to left rough on the par-5 second, Putnam hit his 116 yard approach to 4 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Putnam's tee shot went 180 yards to the right rough and his chip went 26 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

Putnam got a bogey on the 433-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Putnam to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Putnam missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Putnam to 1 under for the round.