July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Andrew Landry hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Landry finished his round tied for 45th at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 7 under; Camilo Villegas and Ryan Moore are tied for 2nd at 6 under; and Alex Smalley, Cameron Champ, Luke List, and Kevin Tway are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 fourth, Andrew Landry's 105 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Andrew Landry to 1 under for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Landry hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Landry got on the green in 3 and three-putt for bogey, bringing Landry to 1 under for the round.
Landry got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Landry to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Landry had a 140 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
After a 275 yard drive on the 569-yard par-5 17th, Landry chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Landry's 140 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Landry to 1 under for the round.
