In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Andres Romero hit 10 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Romero finished his round tied for 33rd at 2 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Kevin Tway, Michael Gellerman, Luke List, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 5 under.

After a drive to left side of the fairway on the par-5 10th, Romero hit his 95 yard approach to 9 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Romero to 1 under for the round.

At the 424-yard par-4 13th, Romero reached the green in 2 and rolled a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Romero at 2 under for the round.

On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Romero reached the green in 2 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Romero to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Romero's 157 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Romero to 4 under for the round.

Romero tee shot went 171 yards to the right rough and his approach went 30 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Romero to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Romero had a 159 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Romero to 4 under for the round.

At the 367-yard par-4 sixth, Romero got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Romero to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Romero's 128 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Romero to 2 under for the round.