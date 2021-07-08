-
Alex Smalley shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Alex Smalley hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Smalley finished his round tied for 8th at 4 under; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Kevin Tway, Michael Gellerman, Luke List, and Cameron Champ are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the par-4 13th, Smalley's 129 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 1 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Smalley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smalley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 first hole, Smalley had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Smalley to 3 under for the round.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Smalley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Smalley to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Smalley's 152 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Smalley to 5 under for the round.
On the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Smalley hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Smalley to 4 under for the round.
