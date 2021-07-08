-
Alex Schaake shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Alex Schaake hit 8 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Schaake finished his round tied for 102nd at 1 over; Camilo Villegas and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 7 under; Ryan Moore is in 3rd at 6 under; and Michael Gellerman, Cameron Champ, Luke List, and Kevin Tway are tied for 4th at 5 under.
On the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Schaake reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schaake to 1 under for the round.
Schaake got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schaake to 2 over for the round.
On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Schaake's tee shot went 212 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Schaake chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Schaake to 2 over for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Schaake's 119 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schaake to 1 over for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Schaake reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-foot putt for birdie. This put Schaake at even-par for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Schaake had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schaake to 1 over for the round.
