In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Alex Noren hit 10 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 under for the tournament. Noren finished his round tied for 43rd at 1 under; Chez Reavie is in 1st at 6 under; Ryan Moore, Camilo Villegas, Luke List, Sung Kang, and Cam Davis are tied for 2nd at 5 under; and Cameron Champ, Sam Ryder, Andres Romero, Bronson Burgoon, and Kevin Tway are tied for 7th at 4 under.

On the 186-yard par-3 third, Noren hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 6-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Noren at even-par for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Noren's 84 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 under for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 367-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noren to even for the round.

On the 503-yard par-4 ninth, Noren had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Noren to even-par for the round.

After a 306 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 10th, Noren chipped his fourth shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Noren to 1 over for the round.

On the 432-yard par-4 11th hole, Noren reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Noren to even for the round.

On the 215-yard par-3 12th, Noren's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 424-yard par-4 13th hole, Noren had a 103 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to even-par for the round.

At the 361-yard par-4 14th, Noren had a 311-yard drive to the green. Leaving himself a 17-foot putt for eagle, which he converted. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.

Noren got a bogey on the 484-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Noren to 1 under for the round.