-
-
Adam Schenk shoots 4-under 67 in round one of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
Adam Schenk hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Schenk finished his day tied for 12th at 4 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 186-yard par-3 third, Schenk's tee shot went 189 yards to the right rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 433-yard par-4 fifth hole, Schenk reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 1 under for the round.
At the 226-yard par-3 seventh, Schenk hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
At the 215-yard par-3 12th, Schenk hit a tee shot 205 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Schenk hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th hole, Schenk reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.
-
-