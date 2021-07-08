-
-
Adam Long putts well in round one of the John Deere Classic
-
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Adam Long hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Long finished his day tied for 75th at 1 under; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 561-yard par-5 second, Adam Long had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Adam Long to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 367-yard par-4 sixth hole, Long chipped in his fourth from 8 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Long at even for the round.
Long got a bogey on the 428-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Long to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Long's 137 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Long to even-par for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th hole, Long reached the green in 2 and sunk a sub 1-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 1 under for the round.
At the 484-yard par-4 15th, Long reached the green in 2 and rolled a 33-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and put Long at 2 under for the round.
On the 476-yard par-4 18th, Long had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Long to 1 under for the round.
-
-