July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Aaron Wise hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his first round at the John Deere Classic, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Wise finished his round tied for 73rd at 1 over; Camilo Villegas, Ryan Moore, and Chez Reavie are tied for 1st at 6 under; Luke List, Cameron Champ, and Kevin Tway are tied for 4th at 5 under; and Sam Ryder, Luke Kluver, Alex Smalley, Nelson Ledesma, Harold Varner III, Sung Kang, Lucas Glover, Cam Davis, Bronson Burgoon, and Michael Gellerman are tied for 7th at 4 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 454-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wise had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wise to 1 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th hole, Wise reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
On the 361-yard par-4 14th Wise hit his tee shot 318 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Wise to even-par for the round.
On the 569-yard par-5 17th, Wise had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Wise to 1 over for the round.
