Aaron Baddeley shoots 1-over 72 in round one of the John Deere Classic
July 08, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- July 08, 2021
In his first round at the John Deere Classic, Aaron Baddeley hit 3 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Baddeley finished his day tied for 119th at 1 over; Chesson Hadley and Sebastián Muñoz are tied for 1st at 8 under; Camilo Villegas, Hank Lebioda, and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 7 under; and Ryan Moore is in 6th at 6 under.
On the 596-yard par-5 10th, Baddeley got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
Baddeley got a bogey on the 432-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 2 over for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 361-yard par-4 14th, Baddeley chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.
