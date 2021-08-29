-
Xander Schauffele putts well in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Xander Schauffele makes birdie on No. 12 at BMW Championship
In the second round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Xander Schauffele makes birdie on the par-5 12th hole.
Xander Schauffele hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Schauffele finished his round tied for 49th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Xander Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Xander Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Schauffele reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Schauffele had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Schauffele had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schauffele to 3 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 13th, Schauffele's tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
Schauffele got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Schauffele to 1 under for the round.
