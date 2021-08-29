-
-
Webb Simpson shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the BMW Championship
-
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
-
Highlights
Webb Simpson sends in 32-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Webb Simpson makes a 32-foot birdie putt on the par-3 17th hole.
Webb Simpson hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 17 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his day tied for 12th at 17 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 27 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 23 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 22 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Simpson had a 113 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
After a 307 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Simpson chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 3 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Simpson's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 seventh, Simpson's 114 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 4 under for the round.
Simpson hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Simpson to 6 under for the round.
-
-