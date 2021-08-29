-
Strong putting brings Viktor Hovland a 6-under 66 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Viktor Hovland nearly aces No. 17 to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Viktor Hovland makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Viktor Hovland hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Hovland finished his round tied for 17th at 15 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 24 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 21 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 20 under.
At the 224-yard par-3 third, Viktor Hovland hit a tee shot 217 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Viktor Hovland to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 2 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Hovland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 3 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th, Hovland had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hovland to 5 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Hovland hit a tee shot 189 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hovland to 6 under for the round.
