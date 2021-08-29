Tony Finau hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Finau finished his round tied for 11th at 16 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 24 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 23 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 21 under.

At the 224-yard par-3 third, Finau hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, Finau hit an approach shot from 92 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 2 under for the round.

On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 3 under for the round.

On the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, Finau reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.

On the 464-yard par-4 10th, Finau had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Finau to 4 under for the round.

At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Finau hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 5 under for the round.

After a 311 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Finau chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Finau to 7 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Finau hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Finau to 8 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Finau had a 187 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Finau to 9 under for the round.