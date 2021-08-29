Tom Hoge hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Hoge finished his round in 50th at 7 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 4th at 17 under.

After a 315 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Tom Hoge chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Tom Hoge to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Hoge took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his third shot onto the green and one putted for par. This left Hoge at 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Hoge had a 90 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoge to even for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Hoge chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Hoge hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.

On the 596-yard par-5 16th, Hoge had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Hoge to 1 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Hoge hit a tee shot 185 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoge to 2 under for the round.