Talor Gooch posts bogey-free 2-under 70 l in the final round of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Talor Gooch makes short birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Talor Gooch makes a 6-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
Talor Gooch hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Gooch finished his round tied for 59th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Talor Gooch had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Talor Gooch to 2 under for the round.
