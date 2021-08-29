-
-
Sungjae Im shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the BMW Championship
-
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
-
Highlights
Sungjae Im sticks approach to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Sungjae Im makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Sungjae Im hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 23 under for the tournament. Im finished his day in 3rd at 23 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 27 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 22 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Im had a 111 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 1 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Im reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Im to 2 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Im chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Im's tee shot went 226 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Im's 165 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Im to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Im had a 186 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Im to 5 under for the round.
-
-