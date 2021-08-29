-
Stewart Cink putts well in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
Highlights
Stewart Cink sends in 17-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Stewart Cink makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
Stewart Cink hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Cink finished his round tied for 37th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 22 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 20 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Stewart Cink had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stewart Cink to 1 under for the round.
At the 224-yard par-3 third, Cink hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 2 under for the round.
After a 317 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Cink chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Cink to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left rough on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Cink chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Cink to 4 under for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 ninth hole, Cink reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cink to 5 under for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Cink hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a two-putt double bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th. This moved Cink to 3 under for the round.
