Si Woo Kim hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Kim finished his round tied for 17th at 12 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.

After a 312 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Kim chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kim to 1 under for the round.

On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Kim reached the green in 2 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Kim chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

On the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Kim had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kim to 2 under for the round.

On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Kim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kim to 3 under for the round.

Kim missed the green on his first shot on the 221-yard par-3 13th but had a chip in from 13 yards for birdie. This moved Kim to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Kim had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kim to 5 under for the round.

At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Kim hit a tee shot 188 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kim to 6 under for the round.