  • Strong putting brings Shane Lowry a 7-under 65 in round four of the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Shane Lowry's tight tee shot yields birdie at BMW Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.