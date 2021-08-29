-
Strong putting brings Shane Lowry a 7-under 65 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Shane Lowry's tight tee shot yields birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Shane Lowry makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Shane Lowry hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Lowry finished his round tied for 16th at 13 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 17 under.
On the par-5 fourth, Shane Lowry's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Shane Lowry to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Lowry had a 157 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lowry to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Lowry's 119 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 5 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Lowry reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Lowry to 6 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Lowry hit a tee shot 186 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 7 under for the round.
