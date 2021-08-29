-
Sergio Garcia putts well in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sergio Garcia's tight pitch yields birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Sergio Garcia makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Sergio Garcia hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Garcia finished his day tied for 6th at 20 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 27 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 23 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 22 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Sergio Garcia had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Sergio Garcia to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Garcia hit an approach shot from 274 yards to 11 feet, setting himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.
After a 301 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Garcia chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 4 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Garcia had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Garcia to 2 under for the round.
Garcia got a bogey on the 464-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Garcia to 1 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Garcia reached the green in 3 and sunk a 31-inch putt for birdie. This moved Garcia to 2 under for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Garcia chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Garcia to 3 under for the round.
