Sebastián Muñoz shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Sebastián Muñoz makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
Sebastián Muñoz hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Muñoz finished his round tied for 29th at 12 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 25 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 24 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 20 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Muñoz had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the 224-yard par-3 third green, Muñoz suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Muñoz at even for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Muñoz's 186 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Muñoz had a 199 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Muñoz to 2 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Muñoz to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 15th, Muñoz's 188 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Muñoz to 4 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Muñoz reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.
