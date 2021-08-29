-
Scottie Scheffler posts bogey-free 5-under 67 l in the final round of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Scottie Scheffler nearly holes out to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Scottie Scheffler makes birdie on the par-4 8th hole.
Scottie Scheffler hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Scheffler finished his round tied for 22nd at 14 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 24 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 20 under; and Erik van Rooyen and Rory McIlroy are tied for 4th at 19 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Scottie Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scottie Scheffler to 1 under for the round.
After a 323 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Scheffler chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Scheffler to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 eighth hole, Scheffler had a 185 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Scheffler to 3 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Scheffler had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Scheffler to 4 under for the round.
On the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, Scheffler reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Scheffler to 5 under for the round.
