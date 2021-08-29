-
Sam Burns shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Sam Burns hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 19 under for the tournament. Burns finished his day in 8th at 19 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 27 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 23 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 22 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Burns had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 third, Burns's tee shot went 221 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Burns had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Burns to 1 over for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Burns reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to even-par for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Burns reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Burns to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Burns's 173 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Burns to 2 under for the round.
