Ryan Palmer finishes with Even-par 72 in final round of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Round Recaps
Rahm, Burns and McIlroy share 8-under lead after Round 1 at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns and Jon Rahm each carded 8-under 64s to lead by one heading into Friday.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Ryan Palmer hit 11 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Palmer finished his round tied for 57th at 4 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Palmer reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-inch putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
Palmer got a bogey on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to even-par for the round.
On the 430-yard par-4 seventh hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 eighth hole, Palmer chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
On the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Palmer reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Palmer to 3 under for the round.
After a 236 yard drive on the 356-yard par-4 11th, Palmer chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Palmer to 2 under for the round.
On the 495-yard par-4 15th, Palmer had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Palmer to 1 under for the round.
Palmer got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Palmer to even for the round.
