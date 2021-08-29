-
-
Russell Henley shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the BMW Championship
-
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
-
Highlights
Russell Henley spins approach to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Russell Henley makes birdie on the par-4 1st hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Russell Henley hit 13 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Henley finished his round tied for 58th at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the par-4 first, Henley's 108 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 1 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 33-inch putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, Henley had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Henley to 3 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Henley reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Henley to 4 under for the round.
After a 287 yard drive on the 596-yard par-5 16th, Henley chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Henley's tee shot went 185 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 12 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Henley's 199 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henley to 5 under for the round.
-
-