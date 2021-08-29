-
-
Rory McIlroy shoots 5-under 67 in round four of the BMW Championship
-
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
-
Highlights
Rory McIlroy uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Rory McIlroy hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 22 under for the tournament. McIlroy finished his day in 4th at 22 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 27 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 23 under.
McIlroy got a bogey on the 365-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McIlroy to 1 over for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to even-par for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth hole, McIlroy reached the green in 3 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 464-yard par-4 10th hole, McIlroy chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved McIlroy to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, McIlroy's 115 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McIlroy to 3 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th, McIlroy had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved McIlroy to 4 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, McIlroy hit a tee shot 190 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved McIlroy to 5 under for the round.
-
-