Robert Streb putts himself to an even-par final round of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Robert Streb sinks birdie putt from off the green at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Robert Streb hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streb finished his round tied for 61st at 3 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Robert Streb had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Robert Streb to 1 under for the round.
On the 224-yard par-3 third, Streb's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
