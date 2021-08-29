  • Robert Streb putts himself to an even-par final round of the BMW Championship

  • In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
    Highlights

    Robert Streb sinks birdie putt from off the green at BMW Championship

    In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Robert Streb makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.