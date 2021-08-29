-
-
Phil Mickelson putts well but delivers a 2-over 74 final round in the BMW Championship
-
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
-
Highlights
Phil Mickelson chips in for birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Phil Mickelson chips in from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-4 7th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Phil Mickelson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 7 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Mickelson finished his round tied for 66th at 1 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Phil Mickelson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Phil Mickelson to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Mickelson's tee shot went 219 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 221-yard par-3 green 13th, Mickelson suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 1 over for the round.
-
-