Paul Casey putts himself to an even-par final round of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
Highlights
Paul Casey cards birdie at No. 4 at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Paul Casey makes birdie on the par-5 4th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Paul Casey hit 10 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Casey finished his round tied for 38th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 24 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 21 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 20 under.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Paul Casey had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Paul Casey to 1 under for the round.
Casey got a bogey on the 356-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to even-par for the round.
On the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Casey had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Casey to 1 over for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Casey reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Casey to even for the round.
