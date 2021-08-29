-
Patton Kizzire shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Patton Kizzire makes birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Patton Kizzire makes birdie on the par-4 11th hole.
Patton Kizzire hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Kizzire finished his round tied for 34th at 11 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 22 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 20 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first, Kizzire had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kizzire to 1 over for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Kizzire reached the green in 3 and sunk a 20-inch putt for birdie. This moved Kizzire to even for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 474-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kizzire chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Kizzire to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Kizzire had a 107 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kizzire to 2 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Kizzire chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Kizzire's 194 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kizzire to 4 under for the round.
