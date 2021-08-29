-
-
Patrick Cantlay shoots 6-under 66 in round four of the BMW Championship
-
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
-
Highlights
Patrick Cantlay sinks 22-footer to force playoff at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay sinks a 22-footer for birdie at the par-4 18th hole to force a playoff with Bryson DeChambeau.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Patrick Cantlay hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 27 under for the tournament. Cantlay finished his day tied for 1st at 27 under with Bryson DeChambeau; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 23 under; and Rory McIlroy is in 4th at 22 under.
On the 365-yard par-4 first hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 1 under for the round.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Cantlay reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 2 under for the round.
On the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Cantlay had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.
Cantlay got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Cantlay to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Cantlay's 112 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 4 under for the round.
On the par-5 12th, Cantlay's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cantlay to 5 under for the round.
On the 468-yard par-4 14th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Cantlay reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Cantlay to 6 under for the round.
-
-