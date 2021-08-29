-
Max Homa shoots 3-under 69 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Max Homa holes 16-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Max Homa makes a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Max Homa hit 9 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 64th at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Sam Burns, and Abraham Ancer are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Homa reached the green in 3 and sunk a 34-inch putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
After a 319 yard drive on the 590-yard par-5 fourth, Homa chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Homa to 2 under for the round.
At the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Homa reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Homa at 3 under for the round.
Homa got a bogey on the 466-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Homa to 2 under for the round.
At the 464-yard par-4 10th, Homa got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 495-yard par-4 15th hole, Homa reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Homa to 3 under for the round.
