Maverick McNealy shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Maverick McNealy sticks tee shot to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Maverick McNealy makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
Maverick McNealy hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McNealy finished his round tied for 63rd at 2 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 23 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 22 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 20 under.
On the 430-yard par-4 seventh, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving McNealy to 1 over for the round.
McNealy got a bogey on the 474-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving McNealy to 2 over for the round.
On the 466-yard par-4 ninth, McNealy had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving McNealy to 3 over for the round.
McNealy got a double bogey on the 356-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 5 and one putting, moving McNealy to 5 over for the round.
At the 568-yard par-5 12th, McNealy got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 3 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left McNealy to 5 over for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 221-yard par-3 green 13th, McNealy suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at 6 over for the round.
