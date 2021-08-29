  • Maverick McNealy shoots 5-over 77 in round four of the BMW Championship

  • In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Maverick McNealy makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.
    Highlights

    Maverick McNealy sticks tee shot to set up birdie at BMW Championship

    In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Maverick McNealy makes birdie on the par-3 17th hole.