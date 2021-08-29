-
-
Matt Jones shoots 4-under 68 in round four of the BMW Championship
-
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
-
Highlights
Matt Jones plays the slope to set up birdie at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Matt Jones makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
Matt Jones hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Jones finished his round tied for 39th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sergio Garcia and Sungjae Im are tied for 3rd at 18 under; and Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 5th at 17 under.
After a 299 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Jones chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 1 under for the round.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth Jones hit his tee shot 316 yards to the green. He ended up two putting for a birdie. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
After a 305 yard drive on the 568-yard par-5 12th, Jones chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
On the 221-yard par-3 13th, Jones's tee shot went 182 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, Jones missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Jones to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 18th hole, Jones had a 179 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.
-
-