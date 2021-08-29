-
Marc Leishman posts bogey-free 3-under 69 l in the final round of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Marc Leishman rolls in 28-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the opening round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Marc Leishman makes a 28-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
Marc Leishman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and finished the round bogey free. Leishman finished his round in 52nd at 6 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 21 under; Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 18 under; and Sergio Garcia, Rory McIlroy, Abraham Ancer, and Sam Burns are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 356-yard par-4 fifth hole, Marc Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Marc Leishman to 1 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th, Leishman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 2 under for the round.
At the 221-yard par-3 13th, Leishman hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to 3 under for the round.
