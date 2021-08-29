-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-over 73 in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes sinks 40-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Mackenzie Hughes makes a 40-foot birdie putt on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the BMW Championship, Mackenzie Hughes hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 52nd at 5 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 22 under; Sergio Garcia is in 3rd at 20 under; and Sungjae Im is in 4th at 19 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 223-yard par-3 sixth, Hughes's his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.
After a 314 yard drive on the 464-yard par-4 10th, Hughes chipped his fourth shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Hughes reached the green in 3 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to even for the round.
Hughes got a bogey on the 495-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 over for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Hughes hit a tee shot 184 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to even-par for the round.
After a 277 yard drive on the 465-yard par-4 18th, Hughes chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hughes to 1 over for the round.
