-
-
Lucas Glover shoots 2-under 70 in round four of the BMW Championship
-
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 29, 2021
-
Highlights
Lucas Glover sends in birdie putt at BMW Championship
In the final round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Lucas Glover makes birdie on the par-4 14th hole.
Lucas Glover hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Glover finished his round tied for 38th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay is in 1st at 24 under; Bryson DeChambeau is in 2nd at 23 under; and Sungjae Im is in 3rd at 21 under.
On the 589-yard par-5 second, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
Glover hit his tee at the green on the 224-yard par-3 third, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
At the 356-yard par-4 fifth, Glover got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 2 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Glover to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 356-yard par-4 11th hole, Glover had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
On the par-5 12th, Glover's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 14th, Glover's 189 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Glover reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 4 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 3 under for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Glover's tee shot went 197 yards to the left rough and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.
-
-