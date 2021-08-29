-
Louis Oosthuizen putts well in round four of the BMW Championship
August 29, 2021
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen rolls in 14-footer for birdie at BMW Championship
In the third round of the 2021 BMW Championship, Louis Oosthuizen makes birdie on the par-4 9th hole.
Louis Oosthuizen hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the BMW Championship, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Oosthuizen finished his round tied for 39th at 10 under; Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau are tied for 1st at 22 under; Sergio Garcia is in 3rd at 21 under; and Sungjae Im is in 4th at 20 under.
After a 298 yard drive on the 589-yard par-5 second, Louis Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the par-5 fourth, Oosthuizen's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
After a 300 yard drive on the 474-yard par-4 eighth, Oosthuizen chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
On the 568-yard par-5 12th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
On the 596-yard par-5 16th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 3 under for the round.
